Navasota Man Is Arrested For Two College Station Business Burglaries

Two days after College Station police announce arrest warrants were issued, 47 year old James Aron Black of Navasota was picked up on charges related to two of more than ten business break-ins the prior weekend.

Officers used surveillance video to identify Black and to get warrants accusing him of break-ins at two businesses at Texas and Walton.

According to CSPD arrest reports, Black had cut off an ankle monitor that was required by a judge in an unrelated burglary case.

According to online records, Black has pleaded guilty to seven burglaries or attempted burglaries of buildings.

Black is held without bond following his 25th booking in the Brazos County jail in 28 years.

Original story:

A Navasota man is the subject of an arrest warrant by College Station police on charges of breaking into two businesses Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Officer Tristen Lopez says security video led to identifying 47 year old James Aron Black.

Anyone who has seen Black is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Lopez says suspects are being sought in at least eight other business burglaries that took place during the same time frame.

