Navasota Man Arrested For A Stabbing In College Station

A Navasota man has been arrested for stabbing a man in a College Station bar.

College Station police report the Sunday before last, the victim showed up at a Bryan hospital. He was treated for multiple wounds and released.

A CSPD spokesman tells WTAW News a fight led to the stabbing. It is not known if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Grimes County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested 33 year old Angel Llamas on the CSPD warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Llamas was also arrested on a warrant for violating parole.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Llamas has not been transported to the Brazos County jail according to online records.