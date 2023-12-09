Navasota Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Casey Dacus Resigns

Navasota High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Casey Dacus has announced his resignation.

Dacus has been the Athletic Director/Head Football Coach at Navasota since 2018. In his time as head coach, the Rattlers were 36-31 as a football program.

“I’ve been here for six years now and feel like it’s time for someone else to take the reins and inject some new blood into the athletic program,” Dacus said. “I want to thank Navasota ISD for the opportunity to ‘come home’ to coach. While we didn’t win as many games as we would have liked, I am proud of the work that was done and our accomplishments over the last six years.”

Assistant AD Tommy Gates will serve as the interim Athletic Director until a replacement for Dacus is found. The search for the new Navasota ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach will begin immediately.