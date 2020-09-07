National Transportation Safety Board Issues Preliminary Report Of Fatal Crash At Coulter Field Airport

A preliminary report into a fatal plane crash at Bryan’s Coulter Field airport has been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Investigators used security video from the airport to watch the single engine aircraft take off, then crash into a field located at the departure end of the runway.

Investigators were told by relatives of the victims that the purpose for the flight was for family members to take a sightseeing flight of the local area.

The pilot had purchased the plane about one week before the crash.

Three members of a family from northeast of Dallas, including a Texas A&M student, were killed. The student’s boyfriend sustained serious injuries.

The continuing investigation will include an examination of the engine and the airframe.

Click below to read and download the NTSB’s preliminary report.

Original story:

Bryan police release the names of the three people who were killed in a plane crash Sunday afternoon at Coulter Field airport.

They are members of a family from Farmersville, which is northeast of Dallas…21 year old Victoria Walker, 51 year old Tamara Walker, and 54 year old David Walker.

A family friend who was also in the single engine aircraft is hospitalized in critical condition.

BPD officers have been at the Bryan airport since the crash at the south end of the runway…waiting for the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA to conduct their investigation.

The following statement was released by Texas A&M president Michael Young, where Victoria Walker was a senior:

All of us at Texas A&M were deeply saddened to learn that student Victoria Walker, along with her parents David and Tamara, lost their lives in a plane crash in Bryan. Our hearts are heavy at this tragic news, but our spirits are lifted by the outpouring of support from the entire Aggie family. On behalf of Texas A&M, we express our sincere condolences, and ask that Aggies everywhere keep the Walker family in your thoughts and prayers.

Original story:

A plane crash at Bryan’s Coulter Field airport Sunday afternoon resulted in three deaths and a fourth person being taken to the hospital.

The only other information released by Bryan police is that officers will remain at the scene until FAA investigators arrive on Monday.

More from the Associated Press:

BRYAN, Texas (AP) – Three people have been killed and a fourth critically injured when a plane crashed at the city-owned airport in Bryan, Texas. City spokesperson Kristen Waggener said details of the Sunday afternoon crash, including an possible cause, were not yet known. Federal Aviation spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said the single-engine airplane with four people on board crashed at at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles northwest of Houston shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The names of those on board have not been released. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.