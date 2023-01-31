Murrow 2023 WTAW Overall Excellence

WTAW’s audio portion of this entry includes:
• Newscast from November 25, 2022 at 6:05 a.m.
• Examples of beat coverage of the Bryan and College Station (TX) city councils and Texas A&M University. These are three of WTAW’s nine beats.
• Examples of other stories.
• Continuing LOCAL coverage of the 2022 general election, from filings to election night results and interviews.
• One interview from WTAW’s morning drive program “The Infomaniacs”.
• And one of the 124 episodes from the series “WTAW: The First 100 Years”.