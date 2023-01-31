Murrow 2023 WTAW Digital

WTAW Radio’s digital presence involves “virtually” all locally produced content. The only exceptions are a few tweets a year directing people to breaking national stories and a link to our national network at the bottom right of the website home page.

Virtual examples of WTAW News broadcasts include:

• WTAW News stories at wtaw.com/category/news/ which had actualities on the radio have complete interviews on our website.

• WTAW News interviews are podcast at wtaw.com/category/interviews/. These podcasts also includes feature length montages of local stories that are aired during the 5 p.m. Newshour.

• WTAW News podcasts includes newscast updates at spreaker.com/show/wtaw-news-break.

• WTAW News social media includes Facebook and Twitter. Here is the link to WTAW’s Twitter feed: twitter.com/wtaw1620.

• WTAW News has podcasts of three live broadcasts of local candidate forums and eight groups of candidates of other races during 2022. moderated by WTAW’s Scott DeLucia. Here is the link to October 25, 2022 forum: wtaw.com/bryan-college-station-chamber-of-commerce-forum-of-candidates-running-for-college-station-city-council-and-the-brazos-county-commissions-contested-race/