Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Respond to Early Monday Morning Burglary

College Station police officers responded to an alarm at the Twin City Liquor store in the Jones Crossing Shopping Center on Wellborn Road at 4 a.m. Monday morning.

According to a CSPD tweet, responding officers found a vehicle with its back hatch opened parked in front of the building. The door to the store had been pried open.

CSPD SWAT was called to clear neighboring businesses and locate the suspects, but they were not found.

Bryan police and UPD also responded to the scene to assist. Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD.