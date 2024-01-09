Multiple Agencies Involved In Ending A Standoff In Bedias

January 9, 2024 Bill Oliver
Image from the Grimes County sheriff's office Facebook page.
Image from the Grimes County sheriff's office Facebook page.

Multiple agencies were involved in ending a standoff in Bedias.

The Grimes County sheriff’s office Facebook page reported last Saturday, a man with a gun who barricaded himself in a home with two children under the age of 17.

The man came out after more than three and a half hours of negotiations.

Joining Grimes County deputies were the SWAT team from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, a negotiation team from D-P-S, and the Texas Rangers.

The man, Mark Anthony Regino, was arrested on charges of unlawful restraint of the children and exposing them to the substantial risk of serious injuries.

Image from the Grimes County sheriff's office Facebook page.
Image from the Grimes County sheriff’s office Facebook page.