Multiple Agencies Involved In Ending A Standoff In Bedias

Multiple agencies were involved in ending a standoff in Bedias.

The Grimes County sheriff’s office Facebook page reported last Saturday, a man with a gun who barricaded himself in a home with two children under the age of 17.

The man came out after more than three and a half hours of negotiations.

Joining Grimes County deputies were the SWAT team from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, a negotiation team from D-P-S, and the Texas Rangers.

The man, Mark Anthony Regino, was arrested on charges of unlawful restraint of the children and exposing them to the substantial risk of serious injuries.