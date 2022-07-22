Mu Advances to World Championships 800m Semifinals

Story by Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications

EUGENE, Ore. – Two Time Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and former Texas A&M national champion Athing Mu advanced past the first round of the World Athletics Championships women’s 800m at 2:01.30, Thursday night at Hayward Field.

Mu, a Trenton, New Jersey, product, controlled heat three effortlessly completing the first 400m at 1:00.37, before crossing the finish line at 2:01.30. The Nike professional is slated to run the semifinals Friday at 8:35 p.m. CT and will be joined by fellow Americans Ajee Wilson (2:01.02) and Raevyn Rogers (2:01.36). Mu entered the meet as the heavy favorite with a world-leading time of 1:57.01.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

Remaining World Athletics Championships Schedule

*All times listed are central*

Friday, July 22

7:05 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Qualification) – Jacob Wooten

8:05 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Heats) – Emmanuel Yeboah

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Semi-Finals) – Athing Mu

9:50 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final) – (Shamier Little)

Saturday, July 23

11:50 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 1) – Lindon Victor

2:00 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Qualification) – Deborah Acquah

7:10 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Heats)

7:40 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Heats)

9:50 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Final) – (Emmanuel Yeboah)

Sunday, July 24

11:35 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 2) – Lindon Victor

7:25 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – (Jacob Wooten)

7:50 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Final) – (Deborah Acquah)

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Final) – (Athing Mu)

9:35 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Final)

9:50 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Final)