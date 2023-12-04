Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Weekend Crash That Closed University In College Station

College Station police report a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a collision Saturday afternoon.

A CSPD spokesman tells WTAW News that the motorcyclist was traveling east on University near Nimitz when it struck the rear of a SUV.

The spokesman says it appears that the SUV then crossed the raised center median into the westbound lanes and collided with two other vehicles.

The crash caused the closure of University for almost two and a half hours.

The collision remains under investigation, and it is more than likely that CSPD’s accident reconstruction team will return to the scene at a later date. When that happens, that will result in a road closure.

WTAW News has asked if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.