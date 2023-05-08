Motorcyclist Leads A DPS Trooper On A 130 MPH Pursuit In Bryan

A DPS trooper reported going more than 130 miles per hour through Bryan on Friday afternoon to keep up with a motorcyclist.

Then the trooper lost sight of the motorcycle in west Bryan near Villa Maria and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

After that, the trooper was sent to a motorcycle crash west of Easterwood Airport on Jones Road near FM 60.

It turned out to be the motorcyclist who was trying to get away.

According to the arrest report, the driver apologized and explained he was going through a tough time in his life.

29 year old Ruben Lee, Jr. of Bryan was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Then he was taken to jail on charges of reckless driving and evading arrest.

Lee is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars.