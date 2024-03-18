More Weekend Gunfire In Bryan

For the second consecutive weekend, there is gunfire in a west Bryan neighborhood.

Saturday (March 16) during the midnight hour, Bryan police responded to Jordan Loop, which is off of Leonard Road and east of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A BPD spokesman says a residence and vehicles were hit. There were no injuries and as of Monday morning (March 18), no arrests have been announced.

And Saturday (March 16) just after three a.m., a second gunfire report sent BPD officers south of Bryan High School. Gunfire struck a residence and vehicles on Pine Tree Drive. There were no injuries and as of Monday morning (March 18), no arrests have been announced.