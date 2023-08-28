More Than $6 Million Dollar Renovation Starting Soon On Texas A&M’s Central Utility Plant

A building on Texas A&M’s main campus that dates back to 1916 is getting a $6.7 million dollar makeover.

The A&M system board of regents at their August quarterly meeting gave the green light for structural repairs to the central utility plant boiler room and basement.

A&M’s chief financial officer, John Crawford, shared a list of issues that includes the breakdown of concrete in the basement.

The project was endorsed by the chairman of the regents building committee, Randy Brooks of San Angelo.

Construction is scheduled to start in October and be completed in November of next year. The central utility plant provides campus heating, hot water, steam, and electrical power.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the project.

Click below to hear comments from Randy Brooks and John Crawford during the August 16, 2023 board of regents building committee meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M system board of regents approves a $6.7 million dollar renovation of A&M's central utility plant.” on Spreaker.