More Congressional Pressure On The Postal Service To Resolve Delivery Issues Affecting Bryan And College Station

Add Brazos County’s congressman to federal officials who are upset by postal service delivery problems affecting Bryan and College Station.

Michael McCaul posted on his social media, a two page letter that was also signed by senator John Cornyn.

The letter puts the blame on new processing technology that was unable to be installed due to poor planning.

McCaul is also seeking a return of regular mail delivery to College Station apartments that were changed to bulk delivery because the postal service considers those complexes as student housing.

The letter from McCaul and Cornyn follows attempts by Houston area members of Congress to get U-S-P-S to fix problems at two mail processing centers that has resulted in delayed or no delivery of mail and packages over the past two months.