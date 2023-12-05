Montana-Based Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply Coming To Post Oak Mall

News release from Bozeman, Montana based Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply:

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, a leader in farm, ranch and home supplies is announcing its continued expansion of retail operations in Texas.

Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply is planning to open a new store in College Station, Texas, at 1502 Harvey Road 200 in late January, with a Grand Opening Celebration scheduled for

February 23-25. This marks the company’s 41st retail store and its fourth location in Texas.

Shortly after College Station, the company will open two additional locations in Texas, the first in Mission at 311 S. Bryan Road and the second in San Marcos at 4200 S. Interstate 35. The Mission store will open in late February, with a Grand Opening April 5 – 7. The San Marcos location will open in late March, with a Grand Opening planned for April 19 – 21.

“Our Schertz store location, which is now open, will also be home to a Distribution Center to serve our Texas stores as we continue to grow in that market over the next several years,” said Rick Ungersma, Murdoch’s President and CEO. “This effort will be transformational for our company, and this growth will offer opportunities for new and existing Team Members as we scale to become the Murdoch’s of the future.”

These new Murdoch’s stores will carry the same product categories as other Murdoch’s locations: sporting goods, western fashion, workwear, footwear, animal health and pet supplies,

tools, tack, fencing, hardware, ag supplies, and power equipment. These stores will also focus on offerings that are specific to the needs of the region as well. “We are excited for the opportunity to continue to expand our business and thankful for our customers who make this possible,” said Ungersma.

Murdoch’s began in 1994 in Bozeman. Today, Murdoch’s operates 40 stores spanning six states (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Texas, and Wyoming) as well as an e-commerce

website at murdochs.com. Two distribution centers and its home office round out its family of 2,200 team members.

For more information about Murdoch’s, please visit murdochs.com.