MLB Trade Deadline Wraps Up

The Major League Baseball trade deadline wrapped up Tuesday evening.

Arguably the biggest deal saw the San Diego Padres acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals.

Right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard was sent from the Los Angeles Angels to the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees shipped struggling slugger Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Houston Astros made their big move on Monday, acquiring veteran first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini from Baltimore.