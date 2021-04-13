MLB Lone Star Roundup

AJ Hinch received a warm welcome back to Minute Maid and his Detroit Tigers downed the Houston Astros Monday night, 6-2.

Hinch served as the ‘Stros skipper for five seasons, leading them to their only World Series title in 2017, before being fired in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal.

He and the Tigers will go up against the Astros again Tuesday evening at 7:10 in Houston.

_____________________

Out in Tampa Bay, the Texas Rangers were blanked by the hometown Rays last night, 1-0.

Tyler Glasnow took a one-hitter into the eighth inning and Willy Adames homered in the seventh for Tampa.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday at 6:10.