OXFORD, Miss. – Mississippi State pulled off the upset in the Egg Bowl, edging #20 Ole Miss, 24-22 Thursday night.

The Rebels had a chance to tie it late, when Jaxson Dart found Dayton Wade on a 23-yard touchdown with 1:25 remaining.

However, the Bulldogs stopped the two-point conversion attempt to hold on for the victory.

With the win, Mississippi State improves to 8-4 (4-4) while Ole Miss falls to 8-4 (4-4).