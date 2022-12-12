Mississippi State Football Coach Leach Rushed to Hospital Following “Personal Health Issue”

Mississippi State Football coach Mike Leach was transported by ambulance to a Jackson hospital Sunday night after suffering a “personal health issue” at his Starkville home earlier in the day.

According to the Starkville Daily News’ Robbie Faulk, Leach’s condition is critical.

Mike Leach needs a miracle, folks. Continue to pray. — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk247) December 12, 2022

The 61-year-old Leach, who previously coached at Texas Tech and Washington State, led the 22nd ranked Bulldogs to an 8-4 in 2022 and a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on January 2nd.

Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the team.