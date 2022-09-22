McCullers, Astros Cap Off Sweep Over Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Lance McCullers tossed seven strong innings and the Houston Astros capped off a sweep over the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, 5-2.

It marked the second straight quality start for McCullers, who is now 4-1 in seven starts since returning from an injury in mid-August.

Martin Maldonado and Kyle Tucker both went deep for Houston, but Jose Altuve was forced to exit early after being hit by a pitch.

He’s expected to be out for Thursday when the Astros visit the Baltimore Orioles at 6 p.m.

Coverage begins at 5:30 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.