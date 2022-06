The Dallas Mavericks are adding to their ranks, trading for Houston big man Christian Wood.

In exchange, the Rockets will reportedly receive players Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown and the 26th overall pick in this year’s draft.

The 26-year-old Wood played in 68 games for Houston last year, averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest.