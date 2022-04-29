Mavericks Edge Jazz to Advance

The Dallas Mavericks are moving on to the second round of the NBA playoffs following a 98-96 Game 6 win over the Utah Jazz Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson each finished with 24 points for Dallas, which rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit.

With the victory, Dallas advances to take on the Phoenix Suns in a best-of-seven second round series.

Game 1 is Monday at 9 p.m. in the desert.