The Dallas Mavericks got the edge over the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night, 111-106.

The win did come with a price, as star Luka Doncic was forced to leave in the third quarter with a bruised heel he suffered following a hard foul on a dunk attempt.

Doncic still finished with a team high 31 points despite playing only 23 minutes.

Dallas (28-25) has now won three of its last four.