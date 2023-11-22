MATCH PREVIEW: Vs. Ole Miss

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team closes out its home slate versus Ole Miss Wednesday evening in Reed Arena with first serve set for 6:30 p.m.

The Aggies fell to No. 8 Tennessee last time out, 3-0. A&M battled throughout every set but came up short as they sit seventh in the SEC with a 7-9 record heading into the final week of regular season league play.

Ole Miss closes out its regular season in Aggieland, as the Rebels are coming off a win versus their in-state rival Mississippi State (3-0). Ole Miss holds a 5-12 record in SEC matches, placing them 11th in the conference.

The Maroon & White extended the gap in the all-time record between the teams (19-3) with a 3-1 road win earlier this season. A&M secured its 15th win versus the Rebels since joining her conference in 2012. When playing at home, the Aggies boast a 6-2 record. The last time the program’s played in Reed Arena, Ole Miss claimed a narrow win in a five-set thriller, 3-2.

Caroline Meuth logged five kills in the program’s senior day versus Tennessee, this propelled her past 1,500 for her career. She’s recorded over 700 kills since joining the Aggies in 2022, and is just 21 shy of back-to-back 300 kill seasons.

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla has lead A&M all season in blocks, as she 145 total blocks on the year. She enters Wednesday’s match one block away from reaching 200 in her career.

Heading into the final week of conference play, the Maroon & White remain at the top of the conference in blocks per set, as they’re averaging 2.74.

The setting duo of Nisa Buzlutepe and Margot Manning have amassed 971 assists on the season, leaving the pairing just 29 shy of 1,000 on the season.

Ava Underwood extended her double digit dig match streak to four after adding 10 versus Kentucky, the sophomore sits just seven digs shy of 500 for her career.

Fans can follow the match on SEC Network+ or keep track of live stats at the event through 12thman.com.

