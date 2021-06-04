Manziel Says He Received $33,000 for Autographs while at Texas A&M

Former Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel says he received payment for signing autographs during his time at Texas A&M in 2013.

Manziel, during an interview on the “Bussin With the Boys” podcast on Barstool Sports, gave details of two different transactions in which he made $33,000.

The NCAA investigated the Aggie QB before the start of his sophomore season, but said at the time there was no evidence he received payment for signing autographs.

Manziel’s interview comes out as the NCAA inches closer to allowing student-athletes to cash in on their name and likeness.

Some universities, like A&M, have even implemented programs to help athletes enhance their brand.