Man’s Body Found In A College Station Hotel Room Is The Victim Of A Homicide

Last Tuesday, College Station police announced the discovery of a deceased man at a hotel located along the freeway.

Monday afternoon, CSPD identified the man who died from what is being investigated as a homicide.

According to CSPD tweets, 39 year old Freddy Dean Brent Aguirre Jr. of Normangee was involved in a domestic violence incident.

Aguirre’s body was found after he failed to check out at the America’s Best Value Inn, located along the freeway southbound service road between Texas and Rock Prairie.

A woman who Aguirre knew was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and is cooperating in the investigation.

An autopsy has been performed and CSPD detectives continue their investigation.