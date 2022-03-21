Manfred Letter Detailing Yankees 2017 Sign-Stealing Investigation to be Released

A letter written by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred detailing the 2017 sign-stealing investigation into the New York Yankees will be released within the coming weeks.

Manfred wrote the letter to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, and it allegedly contains proof of the team’s sign-stealing methods from 2017, when New York was busted for improperly using a dugout phone.

That’s the same year the Houston Astros committed their own scandal by using outfield cameras to relay information to the dugout.

Houston suffered a much harsher penalty than New York, being fined $5 million and losing several top draft picks.