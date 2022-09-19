Maher Lifts Cowboys Over Bengals; Texans Stifled by Broncos

ARLINGTON, Texas – Cooper Rush orchestrated a last-minute drive and Brett Maher hit a 50-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Dallas Cowboys over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, 20-17.

Rush, filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, finished the day with 235 yards passing and a touchdown.

Rush is now 2-0 in both of his NFL career starts.

Dallas improves to 1-1 on the year.

DENVER, Colorado – Things weren’t not so sunny for the Houston Texans, who were bested by the Denver Broncos, 16-9 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Houston was only able to muster 257 yards of total offense as it fell to 0-1-1 on the year.