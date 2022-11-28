Longtime Director of Bush Library Retires

The longtime director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is retiring.

Warren Finch was detailed to the Bush White House in 1992 to help move materials to Texas and has been in College Station ever since.

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business after hours event at the library on Thursday, in part, to celebrate Finch’s retirement. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes the library’s Christmas tree lighting.

Click below to hear Royce Hickman visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Finch’s retirement.

Listen to “Royce Hickman on Warren Finch’s Retirement” on Spreaker.