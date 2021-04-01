Lone Star NBA Roundup

Luka Doncic scored 36 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Boston Celtics Wednesday night, 113-108.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets fell to the Brooklyn Nets, 120-108. James Harden scored 17 points against his former team, but was forced to leave in the fourth quarter because of a tight hamstring.

And DeMar DeRozan put up 26 points as the San Antonio Spurs downed the Sacramento Kings, 120-106.

San Antonio returns to action Thursday night when it hosts Atlanta at 7:30.