Local Property Crime Arrests

A Bryan man arrested September 20th for stealing a push mower with a broken pull cord marked the 58th time he has been in the Brazos County jail in 23 years. Online jail records also show 41 year old Tony Childs Sr. was arrested on warrants for burglary of a habitation that took place August 31st and for resisting arrest on July 24th. A BPD arrest report also states Childs has five prior theft convictions. As of September 25th, Childs remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $94,000 dollars.

A 22 year old College Station man who was sentenced to jail time three times in the last 12 months returns to jail for the seventh time in the last 18 months. College Station police arrested Nathan Marshall on charges of misdemeanor theft with two prior convictions and evading arrest. The CSPD arrest report says officers responded to a call from an employee at Target who identified Marshall from a prior encounter in April 2023. The arrest report says Marshall took off on his bicycle and lost officers. How Marshall was found was not disclosed. A backpack containing $140 dollars in merchandise was recovered. Online court records show Marshall pleaded guilty in three prior cases and was sentenced to a total of 280 days in the county jail. Online records show Marshall spent a total of 156 days in jail. Marshall, whose latest arrest was September 20, remained in jail as of September 25 in lieu of bonds totaling $9,000 dollars.

Bryan police arrest a Bryan man for a vehicle burglary, five months after serving four months in the county jail for a vehicle burglary that took place in December 2022. The BPD arrest report says they were notified by the victim after she uploaded surveillance video from the apartment from where her car was parked. The arrest report says the video showed 33 year old Dwon Johnson Jr. was in possession of the victim’s wallet. But the video did not show Johnson was in the victim’s car. And he denied any involvement with the wallet. Johnson, who was arrested September 20th remained in jail as of September 25th in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.