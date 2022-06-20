Local Police Arrests Of People Booked In The Brazos County Jail For The 15th And 16th Times

A College Station woman awaiting six trials on charges of driving with an invalid license since October 2020 is arrested again. 53 year old Alisa Starks is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following her arrest by Texas A&M police. The arrest report stated a traffic stop was made after the UPD officer did not see a front license plate. The arrest report also notes Starks has five active suspensions and five prior convictions for not having a valid license. Online court records also states Starks is awaiting two additional trials on drug charges from two years ago. And online records show this is her 15th jail booking in the last seven years.

The day after a Bryan man is released from jail on bond after his arrest by Bryan police for assaulting a woman who was pregnant, he is arrested by College Station police. 34 year old Joshua South was charged with breaking into the Church’s Chicken in front of Walmart and telling officers an injured hand was the result of crashing his skateboard instead of being the result of the burglary. Online records show this is his 16th jail booking in the last 13 years. South, who was booked last Friday, remained in jail Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 dollars from charges related to arrests this month and an arrest from March 4 on charges of DWI with prior convictions and possession of a controlled substance.