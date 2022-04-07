Local Non-Profit Celebrates $1 Million Milestone

The Bubba Moore foundation, which was founded 18 years ago, has now donated more than $1 million to multiple community organizations and people in need.

“Every dollar we raise goes back into the community and every dollar means something,” says Danielle Fifer, President of the Bubba Moore Foundation.

Fifer says the foundation runs on volunteers.

“Our overhead is very little, and that ensures that your hundred dollars, your five dollars, your five thousand dollars, it is all going to be spread back out into the community,” says Fifer.

Fifer says the majority of the funds raised each year comes from the Friends of Bubba Annual Golf Classic.

More information will be released later this month about this fall’s tournament.

Click HERE to learn more about the Bubba Moore Foundation.

News release from the Bubba Moore Foundation:

What makes a community special is the people. William Fowler “Bubba” Moore, Jr. was very special. Bigger than life and a champion of the Brazos Valley, Bubba believed in giving back. His legacy lives on through the 501c3 non-profit organization that was created in his honor following his death in 2004 at the age of 54.

When the calendar flipped from December 2021 to January 2022, the New Year welcomed some incredible news for the all-volunteer organization. Since its founding 18 years ago, the Bubba Moore Foundation has now donated over $1,000,000 to a variety of community organizations and people in need in the Brazos Valley.

Bubba’s widow and chair of the Bubba Moore Foundation Board of Directors Nancy Moore beams, “Bubba would be so proud of what we’re doing. I’m confident of that.” She continues, “He never passed on the chance to sound the trumpet when a non-profit or friend needed a helping hand. It’s fitting that now this community is doing the same thing in his name. When we ask for support to continue our foundation’s mission, I’m always humbled by the number of people who step up. It’s truly amazing.”

Bubba’s brother, Don Moore, expands on Nancy’s words a bit, “I guess you could say Bubba was larger in life and that ‘bigness’ lives on even now that he’s gone. Gone…yes…but not forgotten. Never forgotten.”

Benefitting organizations include Twin City Mission, Health for All, Still Creek Ranch, Hospice Brazos Valley, Brazos Valley Cares and numerous local charitable organizations. Members of Bubba Moore Foundation want donors to know that every cent of the money raised by the foundation is distributed to organizations, individuals and families meeting certain criteria.

Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission Director of Community Relations and Development, states, “One of the really cool aspects of the Bubba Moore Foundation is that you have an all-volunteer organization, championing Bubba’s life mission, that is to see everybody that just needs some help, direction, friendship, whatever they need, they’re just people.” Crozier continues, “Twin City Mission has partnered with the Bubba Moore Foundation because their Vision, Mission and Value Statement aligns with ours. They don’t make helping a neighbor a challenge. Bubba used to say, “What do you need? How can I help?” He could roll up his sleeves or lead a fund-raising campaign, create greater awareness by telling the frontline stories.” Crozier concludes, “They say Bubba never met a stranger. That’s only because he never gave the stranger the chance to stick his hand out first. This community was his home, and is our home today, because he cared.”

The majority of the money raised each year by the foundation is a result of the Friends of Bubba Annual Golf Classic hosted each fall. Over 50 teams compete each year for prizes given by community donors and corporate sponsors. This year’s tournament is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station. In addition, the foundation is one of five local charities that benefit from proceeds every Monday night at Brazos Bingo. Donations can also be made online at the foundation’s website bubbamoore.org.

Board President Danielle Fifer notes, “In today’s world, the need is even greater and we receive requests for more than we can fund. Every dollar counts and goes back to those most in need in our community. What’s raised here, stays here. Many of our supporters earmark funds for BMF because of our diversity in giving to over a dozen local charities every year. That’s why we have to keep going. While we’re toasting our first $1,000,000 in donations, we will work diligently to raise more and continue Bubba’s legacy” Fifer says, “We’re just getting started!”

The members of the Bubba Moore Foundation Board of Directors are Nancy Moore (Chair), Ashley Moore-Gonzales (Vice Chair), Danielle Fifer (President), Rose Selman (Vice President), Cheryl Chamblee (Secretary), Abby Oliver (Treasurer), Bill Alford (Bingo Representative) as well as Members at Large Ritchie Biggs, Katie Christian, Monique Howell, Larry Jones, Faye Lane, Angella Lyles, Don Moore and Colton Rawls.

For more information about the Bubba Moore Foundation and how you can give and support, please visit www.BubbaMoore.org.