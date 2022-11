Local law enforcement is looking for one man suspected in two weekend sexual assaults in southwest Bryan.

Social media from Bryan police states the attacks occurred early Saturday morning and early Sunday morning between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road and south of Villa Maria.

BPD is also asking for anyone who has video footage and/or observations of any suspicious activity to call 979-209-5300 or 9-1-1.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.