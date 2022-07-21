Local Law Enforcement Investigating Shooting Threat Made At Bryan’s Sanderson Farms Plant

Bryan police received a report Thursday morning of a shooting threat at Bryan’s Sanderson Farms plant.

Officer Kole Taylor said BPD officers were joined by DPS investigators and Sanderson Farms employees.

Taylor says they are using every resource “to help prevent any tragic event from happening.”

Taylor also said they are also working on finding “what appears to be a fake social media or Facebook page that has been circulating, echoing the same possibility” of a shooting.

Click below for comments from Kole Taylor, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.