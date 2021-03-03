Local Impact Of Governor Abbott Rescinding Orders To Wear Masks And Limit Business Occupancies

Those in charge of city and county governments, school districts, and colleges and universities are now trying to figure out how they will operate when the governor’s new pandemic executive order starts on the tenth.

At Texas A&M, current rules and protocols will remain in place until March 10. Before March 10, the university will issue further guidance.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork says the department is reviewing the new order with university officials, local health authorities, and the 12th Man Foundation.

Parents and guardians of College Station and Bryan ISD students were notified that there are no changes in current pandemic protocols.

Blinn College announced via social media that current pandemic guidelines continue.

And staff meetings are going on at the cities of Bryan and College Station.

College Station mayor Karl Mooney issued a statement saying in part the city will continue current protocols. Mooney also he urges businesses “to continue utilizing the additional service delivery options developed over the past year that can provide ongoing comfort and confidence to many of our citizens.”

From Texas A&M: Current rules and protocols at Texas A&M University regarding face coverings will remain in place until March 10, before which date the university will issue further guidance related to Executive Order GA-34 announced today by Gov. Greg Abbott. The Office of General Council is studying the order. We will give an update once their guidance has been issued.

From Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork: “We are grateful for Governor Abbott’s leadership, and we will now work with University officials, local health authorities, and the 12th Man Foundation to review how the executive order impacts our approach to safely host athletic events after the new order goes into effect March 10. We are excited about moving forward while continuing to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, visiting teams, and the 12th Man.”

From Bryan ISD superintendent Christie Whitbeck:

As you’ve probably heard, Governor Abbott announced that all COVID-19 related restrictions, including the mask mandate, will be discontinued in Texas on Wednesday, March 10. I want to let you know what this means for Bryan ISD.

Right now, we know for sure that nothing will change, per the Governor, before next Wednesday, March 10. Our goal, as always, is to keep Bryan ISD as safe as possible, and what we’ve done since

the start of school has worked.

I am currently in meetings with local officials, other superintendents, our Region 6 Service Center, The City of Bryan and Texas A&M officials all while awaiting information from the Commissioner of

Education. There is mixed interpretation as to whether local districts can set their own standards or whether we must abide by the forthcoming direction from the Texas Education Agency.

As we know more, I will share that with you. Please know, whatever happens, we will continue to put Children First. Always.

From College Station ISD:

Many of you have probably already seen the news stemming from the Governor’s Press Conference this afternoon regarding the opening of businesses to 100 percent capacity as well as rescinding the state mask mandate — both effective Wednesday, March 10.

For now, CSISD COVID-19 mitigation protocols remain in effect and students and staff will be required to wear masks until further notice.

We are currently seeking guidance from the Brazos County Health Department and the Texas Education Agency and collaborating with other local entities regarding masking in schools.

More information will be communicated once it is available.

The Blinn College District is aware of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34, which goes into effect Wednesday, March 10th, and the College District currently is reviewing the order.

Campus health and safety protocols outlined at http://blinn.edu/back-with-blinn remain in effect at all Blinn locations until further guidance is shared.

Statement from College Station mayor Karl Mooney:

Recognizing that Gov. Abbott’s latest executive order will go into effect on March 10, we will continue as we have been in College Station until that time. For our community, the Brazos County Judge is the only elected official who can enact greater restrictions under specific circumstances; however, the governor’s order specifically allows businesses the ability to require employees or customers to wear face coverings or comply with other health-related protocols. While I am thankful that our businesses are able to resume full operations, I urge them to continue utilizing the additional service delivery options developed over the past year that can provide ongoing comfort and confidence to many of our citizens.

Our community’s schools and institutions of higher learning have my full support for the health and safety policies they determine should be in place.

Finally, I encourage our residents to continue wearing masks indoors when adequate physical distancing is not possible.

Original story:

Governor Abbott announces as of next Wednesday (March 10, 2021), an end to the statewide mask mandate and all businesses can be at 100 percent occupancy.

Abbott also announced if pandemic hospitalizations in any of the state’s hospital regions exceed 15 percent for seven straight days, county judges have the authority to impose limitations.

Click HERE to read and download Governor Abbott’s executive order that was issued March 2, 2021.

News release from Governor Abbott’s office:

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order (GA-34) lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100 percent. The Governor made the announcement at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant in Lubbock in an address to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” said Governor Abbott. “We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed. Today’s announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.”

During his remarks, the Governor discussed the incredible advancements that Texas has made that allow the state to open fully and lift the mask mandate—noting the rapid increase of vaccines. Nearly 5.7 million vaccine shots have been administered to Texans, and the state is now administering almost one million shots each week. By next Wednesday, about 7 million shots will have been administered in Texas and over half of seniors in Texas will have received a vaccine shot. By the end of March, every senior who wants a vaccine should be able to get one. The vaccine supply continues to increase so rapidly that more and more Texans will soon be eligible to receive a vaccine.

The Governor noted that Texas has a surplus of personal protective equipment and can perform over 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day. The state has invested in a variety of anti-body therapeutic drugs that have kept thousands of Texans out of hospitals. Texans have also adopted daily habits that reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection. More than 2.5 million Texans who were lab confirmed for COVID-19 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, and experts note the total number of Texans who have recovered from COVID-19 is likely 4-5 times that amount. The number of active COVID-19 cases is the lowest since November—meaning more Texans are recovering from COVID-19 than contracting it.

This executive order rescinds most of the Governor’s earlier executive orders related to COVID-19. Effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any type may open to 100% capacity. Additionally, this order ends the statewide mask mandate in Texas. Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas get above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, a County Judge in that region may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies. However, County Judges may not impose jail time for not following COVID-19 orders nor may any penalties be imposed for failing to wear a face mask. If restrictions are imposed at a County level, those restrictions may not include reducing capacity to less than 50% for any type of entity.