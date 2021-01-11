Local Church Breaks Ground on $14.8 Million Expansion

Christ United Methodist Church in College Station broke ground Sunday morning on a $14.8 million expansion project, which will connect two existing buildings with a major gathering area.

Rev. Jerry House says there were concerns about going forward with the NEXT construction project during the pandemic.

“But as people started to regather on our campus, and groups began to come back, Sunday school classes began to meeting again in person, the people would say things like ‘I did not realize how much I missed and needed community’,” says House.

House says they continue to see more people worship with them each weekend, both in person and online.

“One of the major hallmarks of this expansion is creating a large gathering space where people can just connect with each other outside of the sanctuary or a classroom or a worship center,” says House.

Construction on the NEXT project is expected to be complete, weather permitting, in June of 2022.

News release from Christ United Methodist Church:

We are relocating our children’s ministries and our nursery to the Annex Building where secure, expanded, and innovative children’s facilities will be developed. As the population in the shadow of our steeple explodes with growth in the coming years, we will be poised to welcome, love, teach, and nurture the next generation.

We are connecting the Annex Building and the Sanctuary Building with a major Gathering Area that will establish a new “front door” for our church as well as create much needed space for our congregation to connect with each other on Sundays and throughout the week. This Gathering Area will unite our congregation and connect people together in ways that have not been possible on our campus until now.

We are reconfiguring the Fellowship Hall to accommodate a state-of-the art contemporary worship space that will continue to also serve as a multi-purpose event space. Moving the contemporary service out of our current Sanctuary will give people space to respond to the Spirit at the end of each worship service. No longer will people have to rush out of the Sanctuary as soon as the service ends, but they will now be able to linger to pray, connect, and discern where the Spirit is leading them following any of our worship services.