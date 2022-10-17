Local Arrests On Charges Of Possessing Pickups With Fake Paperwork

A Houston man caught in a sting by College Station police in June faces additional charges. 38 year old Zachary Guyton has been in the Brazos County jail since he was arrested four months ago for attempting to sell an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000. That truck was stolen, had a fake title, and had its vehicle identification number (VIN) changed. The day that Guyton was arrested, a second victim filed a report with CSPD that he paid Guyton $47,000 dollars in $100 dollar bills for another pickup before discovering that the title was forged and the truck was stolen. Guyton is held in lieu of bonds on all charges that now total $305,000 dollars.

Last November, a deputy Brazos County precinct two constable recovered a stolen Ford F-350 pickup. On October 7, the person who was in possession of the truck was booked in the Brazos County jail on a charge of submitting a false vehicle identification number (VIN) in order to get a 30 day permit. According to the deputy constable’s arrest report, 41 year old William Marino admitted to using the VIN from another F-350 to get the permit. Marino is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond on the felony charge. According to online records, Marino has not been charged with stealing the truck.