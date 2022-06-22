Local Arrests On Charges Of Causing A Crash Involving An Injury And Six Warrants

A Houston woman is out of the Brazos County jail on her promise to return for future court appearances on a charge of causing a hit and run crash in College Station that injured the driver of a scooter. 21 year old Melissa Escareno was arrested almost three months after the March 29th collision at Walton and Foster, which is a block east of Texas. According to the College Station police arrest report, a witness saw the scooter driver fly off and strike his head on a construction sign. The arrest report also stated Escareno said she hit the scooter then drove to work because she panicked. The driver of the scooter was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken wrist and collarbone.

Bryan police responding to a report of someone breaking into a shed leads to the arrest of a Bryan man on multiple warrants and new charges. New charges against 32 year old Mark Powell are resisting arrest and possessing a misdemeanor quantity of marijuana. Powell was also arrested on six warrants on misdemeanor charges dating back to December 2017 where he has been awaiting trials. Powell, who was booked last Friday for what was the 14th time in the last 12 years, was still in the Brazos County jail Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 dollars.