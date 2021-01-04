Local Arrests Following New Year’s Weekend Gunfire Reports

Gunfire the night of New Year’s Eve inside a Bryan duplex resulted in the arrest of a College Station man on a charge of aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon. No one was hit by the gunshot that made a hole in the floor. According to the Bryan police arrest report, 23 year old Ywaukene David fired one shot in front of his fiance. The fiance said that was after they had an argument about letting her cousin help them move from an apartment into the duplex. David called the victim while she was talking with officers. That led to officers meeting with David, who said after firing the gun he drove to Navasota and put the nine millimeter handgun in a dumpster. David remained jailed on Monday in lieu of a $30,000 dollar bond.

A DPS trooper hearing gunfire on New Year’s Day morning just after ten led to the arrest of a College Station man on multiple charges. The trooper heard multiple gunshots while on patrol near the Brazos River on Highway 60. He found at the river, a parked SUV with a man holding an automatic style rifle. According to the arrest report, the man with the rifle and two other men all appeared intoxicated. The man with the gun was arrested for illegal possesion of the firearm because was he a convicted felon. He was also arrested for public intoxication and making multiple threats that included spitting on the trooper. 30 year old Jacob Herrera remained jailed Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $14,000 dollars.