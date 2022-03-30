Lee Ties for 10th at Valspar Collegiate

By: Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

PALM CITY, Fla. – Texas A&M’s Walker Lee tied for 10th at the Valspar Collegiate after shooting a 2-under 69 on Tuesday at the Florida Golf Club.

Lee finished the tournament at 6-under and posted three birdies and an eagle in the final round. He began on hole 12 with a bogey and made the turn at 4-under with birdies on Nos. 13, 17 and 18 and an eagle on the par-5 15. On the front nine, he tallied eight pars and a bogey.

As a team, the Aggies finished in 11th at even-par after carding a 5-under 279 on Tuesday. Pepperdine won the tournament at 34-under while Florida State (-20) and Wake Forest (-5) rounded out the top three.

“We had one of the best rounds going for the day, but we couldn’t just finish it off,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “If we finish off rounds two and three, we are in the mix to have a good tournament. We just need to do a better job of finishing our rounds. We will talk about it and figure it out. Walker didn’t have his best stuff this week, but he hung in there and did a heck of a job to finish in the top 10. I’m happy for him. Today, some other guys had some good rounds, but when you play in this type of field, you need to finish rounds off.”

Sam Bennett tied for 22nd at 2-under, and William Paysse tied for 46th at 4-over after shooting 2-under in the final round. Michael Heidelbaugh was also 2-under for the round and tied for 51st while carding a 5-over. Evan Myers shot 13-over and tied for 73rd.

Texas A&M closes out the regular season with The Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club April 9-10.

