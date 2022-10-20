Lednicky’s Career Night Nearly Stuns Arkansas in Five-Set Thriller

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M volleyball team lost a five-set thriller to Arkansas, 3-2 (25-18, 25-12, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11) Wednesday night at Barnhill Arena behind freshman standout Logan Lednicky’s career night.

Lednicky registered her fourth double-double of the season, logging 28 kills and 16 digs, to lead to both teams. Aggie setter Elena Karakasi led the Maroon & White with 50 assists while registering 12 digs of her own. Senior Madison Bowser tallied four blocks which went alongside her five kills with an efficient .545 hitting percentage.

The first set began with eight early ties, resulting in an 11-11 opening frame midway through the set. The Razorbacks (14-5, 5-4 SEC) would take control of the back-and-forth battle, taking a three-point lead, 14-11. The Aggies (10-9, 2-6 SEC) battled back to within a point, but the Razorbacks pulled away, 20-16. Arkansas continued to widen its lead and won the first set, 25-18.

The Razorbacks continued their momentum into the second frame as they pulled away early, 10-3. The Aggies found rhythm through Lednicky, as she recorded three-straight kills that brought the Aggies back within five, 15-10. The Razorbacks went on a run of their own and took the frame, 25-12.

The third set saw the Aggies open fast, with Meuth and Lednicky getting early kills which gave the Aggies a 5-3 lead. Both teams exchanged blows as the squads were tied, 12-12, at the halfway point. The Maroon & White found some tempo and pulled away from Arkansas, 19-14, behind the big arm of Lednicky. The Aggies found themselves in a battle late, but a service ace from Allison Fields paired with a Molly Brown block won set three for the A&M, 25-20.

In the fourth frame, both teams traded off three-point runs, tying the set at 3-3 in the early going. The Aggies gained a four-point advantage, 11-7, over the Razorbacks as both squads battled throughout the set. The advantage would hold deep into the frame as the Aggies went up, 20-15. The Razorbacks regained their footing and pulled back into contention, 22-20, which prompted an A&M timeout. The Aggies respond after a timeout and won the set, 25-23, after a set-winning kill by Lednicky who posted nine kills in the fourth frame, extending the match to a deciding fifth set.

Arkansas jumped out to an 8-5 lead at the halfway point. A&M would counter and cut the Razorback lead to one, 10-9, but Arkansas pulled away to finish the set, 15-11, and to secure the match, 3-2.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Reed Arena for a pair of matches against Kentucky. Saturday’s match is the team’s Dig Pink match with first serve set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On the way the team fought…

“This team grinds, I loved their response in sets three and four, we just need to finish late in games.”

On Logan Lednicky’s career performance…

“Logan was really solid, she was in attack mode at all times. They (Arkansas) knew the ball was going to her, and she continued to make plays for the team which was really impressive.”

Brandon Collins, Athletics Communications