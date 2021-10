The San Antonio Spurs were clipped by the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night, 125-121 in overtime.

Anthony Davis finished with 35 points and 17 rebounds and Russell Westbrook added 33 points and 10 boards for LA (2-2), which played without LeBron James, who was resting an injured ankle.

Jakob Poeltl led the way for San Antonio (1-3) with 27 points and 14 rebounds.