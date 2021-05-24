Leadership Transition Announced At Bryan Based Anco Insurance

Bryan-based Anco Insurance has announced a transition in its executive leadership.

President and CEO Kathy Gregory will retire July 1 after 22 years in those positions. She will remain as a member of Anco’s board of directors.

Taking over is Sid Cauthorn, the president and board chairman of Anco’s parent company, Westex Bancorp Inc. Cauthorn is also Anco’s board chairman.

News release from Anco Insurance:

After 22 years as Anco Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and 47 years in the insurance industry, Kathy Gregory is announcing her retirement. Sid Cauthorn, CEO of the Bank & Trust of Del Rio and President and Chairman of the Board of Westex Bancorp, Inc. will be assuming the role of President and CEO of Anco Insurance upon Gregory’s retirement, effective July 1, 2021.

Kathy Gregory will remain with Anco Insurance as a member of the Board of Directors. Sid Cauthorn also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Anco. Cauthorn said, “Kathy’s leadership and experience have been an extraordinarily important factor in Anco’s success story since the Westex Bancorp, Inc. acquisition of Anco almost 20 years ago. As President of Westex and Chairman of Anco’s Board of Directors I take responsibility for ensuring Anco’s future independence.”

Kathy Gregory adds, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as President of Anco Insurance for the past 22 years. I am proud of all that we have accomplished in that time, and I appreciate each and every employee that has been a part of Anco during my years here. I know that Anco will be in good hands with Sid Cauthorn, and he will continue to help our Associates build on 148 years of insurance innovation and the best customer service.”

Kathy Gregory is a native of Longview, Texas and attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. She joined Anco Insurance in 1984, after gaining a decade of experience in the insurance industry. She and her husband, Mike Bewley reside in College Station. Sid Cauthorn is a native of Del Rio, Texas and graduated from Texas A&M University. He has worked in the banking industry since 1987. Cauthorn is also a member of the Board of Directors of First Financial Bank in Bryan, Texas. He and his wife Kim have 3 children and divide their time between Bryan and Del Rio, Texas.

A reception honoring Kathy Gregory’s years of service to Anco Insurance will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m at The Stella Hotel in Bryan, Texas.