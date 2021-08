Trevor Lawrence threw for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars past the Dallas Cowboys yesterday, 34-14 in the preseason finale.

The No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, Lawrence completed 11 of 12 pass attempts for 139 yards against Dallas’ backups.

With the loss, the Cowboys wrap up their exhibition slate at 0-4.

They’ll kick-off the regular season this Thursday night against the defending super bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.