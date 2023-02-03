Late Surge Falls Short for Aggie Women’s Hoops at Florida, 61-54

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A late surge by the Texas A&M women’s basketball team came up short as the Aggies lost to the Florida Gators, 61-54, in Thursday’s game at Exactech Arena.

Trailing 51-40 at the 4:20 mark of the fourth quarter, A&M’s Janiah Barker scored six-consecutive points to spark a 9-2 run and the Aggies cut the gap to 53-49 with 1:52 remaining.

The Maroon & White missed on a chance to cut the lead to two the next time down the court and after four A&M fouls, Florida’s Jordyn Merritt hit two from the charity stripe to stretch the lead back to six points with :35 seconds remaining.

After the Aggies called a timeout to put the ball at halfcourt, Sahara Jones made a layup, shaving the Florida margin to 55-51 with :31 seconds on the clock. The Gators made 2-of-4 free throws and the Maroon & White faced a six-point deficit again.

Sydney Bowles made it a one possession game, 57-54, when she drained a 3-point shot at the :19 mark, but Florida sandwiched four made free throws around an A&M turnover to pull away at the end.

Barker led the Aggies with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from the foul line. She also contributed six rebounds, two steals and a block. Tineya Hylton registered career highs with 11 points and three steals. Bowles notched 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Aaliyah Patty pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and added six points and four steals.

Florida hit a late bucket to take a 16-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Barker came off the bench to power the Aggies in the period, logging seven points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field.

After trailing by five early in the second quarter, Texas A&M battled back to tie the game at 26-26 at the 3:47 mark, but the Gators scored the last four points of the half to take a 30-26 edge into the intermission.

Florida inflated its cushion to 44-34 in the third quarter, as the Aggies went without a field goal in the final seven minutes.

Up Next

Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena for Sunday’s 1 p.m. contest against the LSU Tigers. The game is A&M’s BTHO Breast Cancer game and senior day.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M moves to 6-14 in the 2022-23 regular season, including 1-9 in the SEC.

The Aggies’ overall record against the Florida Gators moved to 11-4, including 4-2 in Gainesville.

Joni Taylor’s career record advances to 146-89 all-time and to 6-14 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles, Kay Kay Green, Eriny Kindred, Jada Malone and Aaliyah Patty for the eighth time this season (1-7).

The Aggies outshot the Gators from the field 53.8% (7-of-13) to 36.4% (4-of-11) in the fourth quarter.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Janiah Barker

Tallied 15 points, six rebounds, two steals and one block.

Led team in scoring for the fifth time this season.

Registered double-digits in the scoring column for the seventh time this season.

Averaging 16.0 points in the three games since her return to the lineup, all off the bench.

Aaliyah Patty

Tallied 11 rebounds, six points, four steals and an assist.

Registered double-digit rebounds for the seventh time this season and the 20th time in her career.

Led the Aggies in rebounds for the 12th time this season.

Logged a season high and matched a career high with four steals.

Enters LSU game needing 11 points for 1,000 in her career.

Kay Kay Green

Led the Aggies in assists for the 11th time this season.

Sydney Bowles

Logged 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Registered double-digits in the points column for the ninth time this season.

Hit two shots from 3-point range, marking her 12th game with multiple trifectas and her 16th game with at least one.

Matched a career high with two steals.

Tineya Hilton

Logged career highs with 11 points and three steals.

Registered double-digits in the points column for the third time this season.

Mya Petticord

Hit 3-of-3 from the free throw line, improving to 13-of-13 for her career.

Story by Thomas Dick, Athletics Communications