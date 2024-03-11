Kurten Fireworks Show Needs New Host

For the first time in 20 years, the District 2 Volunteer Fire Department will not be hosting the July 4th Fireworks Show in Kurten.

Travis Rollins, Public Information Officer, said the department recently voted to discontinue hosting the show due to the increasing cost of fireworks and the amount of manpower required to plan and host the event.

“Our primary objective as a volunteer fire department is rescue and response, not fundraising. We really had to ask ‘does this make sense’ and the answer was not for us,” said Rollins.

Rollins hopes they can pass the torch to another nonprofit organization who wants to host the show. He said the ideal candidate will have several volunteers and a healthy bank account.

“We know how it works, we can very easily transition the run of show,” said Rollins.

Click below to hear Travis Rollins visit with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

News release from Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department:

Members of the District 2 Volunteer Fire Department (District 2 VFD) recently voted to discontinue hosting the annual July 4th Fireworks Show in Kurten. We understand this has become an annual tradition for many members of the community, and we will assist with transitioning the event to another non-profit organization.

Multiple factors led to this decision, including the increasing cost of fireworks and the amount of manpower required to plan and host such a large event. Additionally, Brazos County Emergency Services District #2 has taken over most of the operating costs associated with running the department, which will allow District 2 VFD members to focus more of our volunteer hours on training and response.

District 2 VFD is extremely grateful to the volunteers and sponsors who have helped over the past 20 years. We look forward to helping another organization continue the event by serving in a response and fire protection role. This is central to our purpose of saving lives and protecting property endangered by fires and other disasters. If your non-profit organization is interested in hosting the event, please contact Travis Rollins.