Kupres Awarded Third SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

Credit to Sam Thornton | Communications Specialist, Athletics Communications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Mia Kupres was named SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. This is Kupres’ third weekly honor of her career following an undefeated week in which she claimed the first conference singles and doubles wins of her career.

Last week the Aggies hosted a pair of conference matches at the Mitchell Tennis Center with then-No. 65 Arkansas and Missouri. In the opening match of the week with the Razorbacks, it was Kupres and her partner Gianna Pielet setting the tone. The pair secured the team’s first point of the week, as they bested Carolina Gomez-Alonso/Kelly Keller on court 5 (6-2). No. 106 Kupres backed up her doubles performance by closing out the match with Arkansas (5-2), through a stunning straight-set double tiebreaker singles victory over Indianna Spink (7-6(3), 7-6(5)).

In the second match of the week with the Tigers, Kupres continued her momentum. Her and partner Pielet claimed the first win of the day on court 5, as they dominated Romary Cardenas/Gabriela Martinez (6-1). Rounding out her perfect week, she bested Martinez (6-4, 6-2), which secured the Maroon & White’s eighth sweep of the season (7-0).

Kupres’ incredibly strong start to the season has been noticed by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. The freshman has improved in the rankings from being unranked, to logging the No. 121 spot and now reaching No. 106 following a string of outstanding performances.

Kupres and the Aggies host their third straight conference match Friday, March 17, versus the LSU Tigers with first serve set for 5 p.m.