Krajicek, Withrow Claim Doubles Wins at US Open

NEW YORK – Texas A&M men’s tennis professionals Austin Krajicek and Jackson Withrow claimed doubles wins, while Arthur Rinderknech fell in singles play Wednesday night at the US Open.

Withrow highlighted the day winning in men’s doubles and mixed doubles action, while Krajicek won in mixed doubles. Playing with Nathaniel Lammons, Withrow helped the pair defeat Jiri Lehecka and Jiri Vesely in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. Five hours later, Withrow secured his second win on the day competing with Bernarda Pera in mixed doubles. The pair defeated Alexa Guarachi and Harri Heliövaara in three sets, 5-7, 7-6, 11-9.

Krajicek, competing with Jessica Pegula, defeated Robin Montgomery and Nicholas Monroe in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

In singles, Arthur Rinderknech fell to the world No. 1 ranked player Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 2-6, 5-7, 3-6. After dropping the first set, Rinderknech battled back early in set two winning the first game. The pair battled back and forth before Medvedev claimed the set. Rinderknech, ranked No. 58 in the world, continued to show grit before ultimately falling in the third set.

Action of the US Open continues Thursday. The tournament is being broadcasted on ESPN’s family of networks, which can be found here. Live results can be found here.