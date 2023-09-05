Krajicek, Withrow Advance to U.S. Open Quarterfinals

Credit to 12thman.com

QUEENS, N.Y. – Texas A&M men’ s tennis professional standouts Austin Krajicek and Jackson Withrow advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Monday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Krajieck qualified in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles brackets, while Withrow moved on in men’s doubles.

Krajicek and partner Ivan Dodig, the No. 2 seed in the men’s doubles-bracket, defeated Kirkov/Kudla (2-1) to advance to the quarters. Krajicek/Dodig also claimed wins against Baena/Miralles (2-1) and Petros/Stefanos (2-1). Krajicek’s quarterfinals matchup in men’s doubles will take place on Wednesday versus the No. 9-seed team of Nys/Zielinski.

The No. 1 seeded duo of Krajicek and Jessica Pegula advanced to the quarters after ending their 2022 U.S. Open run in round three. Krajicek/Pegula claimed wins against Gille/Siegemund (2-1) and Sands/Murray (2-0) this year and will face No. 5 seed Rojer/Perez on Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT.

The No. 15 seeded duo of Withrow and partner Nathaniel Lammons dominated the No. 1 seeded Koolhof/Skupski tandem (2-0), who they lost to last year at the 2022 U.S. Open in the second round. They also defeated the pairings of Duran/Etcheverry (2-0) and Behar/Pavlasek (2-0) en route to the quarters. Their quarterfinal matchup will take place on Wednesday versus Ebden/Bopanna.

Krajieck is the lone American advancing to both the men’s and mixed doubles quarterfinals. The Aggies are 11-3 at the 2023 U.S. Open with Krajicek (5-0), Withrow (3-1) and Arthur Rinderknech (3-2) all representing Texas A&M.

